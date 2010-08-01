pxctoday

Thread: 550 rebuild

    550 rebuild

    I have an 87 550. I just rebuilt the motor and the carb. It has a bn44 on it. It starts right up but if I give it any throttle it dies. Not sure what the issue is. Has the same carb settings as before. It ran fine before I did all of this work. Thanks
    Re: 550 rebuild

    Quote Originally Posted by b0nkers View Post
    I just rebuilt the motor and the carb. It ran fine before I did all of this work. Thanks

    Check and then check again your work.
    Re: 550 rebuild

    too lean somewhere, could just need some tuning or could be improper popoff pressure, did you by chance change the popoff spring out ?
