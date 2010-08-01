Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 550 rebuild #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Socal Age 20 Posts 9 550 rebuild I have an 87 550. I just rebuilt the motor and the carb. It has a bn44 on it. It starts right up but if I give it any throttle it dies. Not sure what the issue is. Has the same carb settings as before. It ran fine before I did all of this work. Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 44 Posts 11,762 Re: 550 rebuild Originally Posted by b0nkers Originally Posted by I just rebuilt the motor and the carb. It ran fine before I did all of this work. Thanks

Check and then check again your work. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,984 Re: 550 rebuild too lean somewhere, could just need some tuning or could be improper popoff pressure, did you by chance change the popoff spring out ? Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 09:22 PM . Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules