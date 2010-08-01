Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 Yamaha Wave Raider 1100 taking on a lot of water #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location Woodbridge, Va Age 33 Posts 3 1996 Yamaha Wave Raider 1100 taking on a lot of water Hi all,

I have a 1996 Yamaha Wave Raider 1100 that ran okay last year, but this year I took it out 3 times and it is taking on a lot of water. I feel like it is coming through the grate under the ski or a loose hose. I ran the ski on the hose and noticed a lot of water flowing for the grate under the ski. I don't feel like this is normal. On the hose, not much water is coming through the hole in the front of the ski until I hit the throttle.



Also, if you reference a part please give a general description and location. Picture would be best.



P.S. Yes my drain plugs were in : )



IMG_5766.JPG



