These are some pump parts from my 550. Specifically, I'd like to know if the damage on the stator vanes is considered to be serious. Should I leave it as it is, repair or trash? Also, could someone identify this impeller, if it is stock, and of what pitch? There is also this ride plate which I think is stock, and the intake grate which has printed "R&D" on it. Can someone identify the purpose of this grate based on the shape? Is it for top or bottom end? All these parts come from my 550. I like a lot and want to improve engine and handling, but first I have to sort things out.

Should I keep anything of these?

Pump stator is trashed, the impeller and ride plate are stock, the intake grate is a top loader and gives better pump hookup especially in rough water but sacrifices top end speed slightly. I would keep the toploader and trash the rest.

