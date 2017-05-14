|
opinions on some parts
Hello.
These are some pump parts from my 550. Specifically, I'd like to know if the damage on the stator vanes is considered to be serious. Should I leave it as it is, repair or trash? Also, could someone identify this impeller, if it is stock, and of what pitch? There is also this ride plate which I think is stock, and the intake grate which has printed "R&D" on it. Can someone identify the purpose of this grate based on the shape? Is it for top or bottom end? All these parts come from my 550. I like a lot and want to improve engine and handling, but first I have to sort things out.
Should I keep anything of these?
Thank you guys
IMG_20170514_222046.jpgIMG_20170514_222011.jpgIMG_20170514_222001.jpgIMG_20170514_221949.jpgIMG_20170514_221847.jpgIMG_20170514_221700.jpg
Pump stator is trashed, the impeller and ride plate are stock, the intake grate is a top loader and gives better pump hookup especially in rough water but sacrifices top end speed slightly. I would keep the toploader and trash the rest.
