  Today, 06:10 PM
    Not the main relay

    I must have put my foot in my mouth saying i haven't had any problems with my skis in trying to sell them.

    I put new batteries in them couple days ago. I pulled where the lanyard goes and both beeped and you could hear everything turn on. Two days later I go to start the F12x and nothing. No beeps, sound or anything. I did some reading and was hoping it was the main relay being easy and cheaper to fix over the speedometer/combo meter. I removed the main relay from the R12X and put in the F12x and still nothing. I then put the F12x relay in the R12x and it came on like normal. I checked the fuses and all were good. Even changed out the battery thinking that was it. Nothing

    My question is...What else can I check before i take out the speedometer/combo meter from one ski to put in the other to make sure thats what it is?

    Hoping for an easy fix.

    Thanks ahead of time
  Today, 06:53 PM
    Re: Not the main relay

    Have you tested the new battery? Did it blow a fuse when it was hooked up backwards?
