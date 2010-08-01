Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Not the main relay #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2008 Location in a house Posts 119 Not the main relay I must have put my foot in my mouth saying i haven't had any problems with my skis in trying to sell them.



I put new batteries in them couple days ago. I pulled where the lanyard goes and both beeped and you could hear everything turn on. Two days later I go to start the F12x and nothing. No beeps, sound or anything. I did some reading and was hoping it was the main relay being easy and cheaper to fix over the speedometer/combo meter. I removed the main relay from the R12X and put in the F12x and still nothing. I then put the F12x relay in the R12x and it came on like normal. I checked the fuses and all were good. Even changed out the battery thinking that was it. Nothing



My question is...What else can I check before i take out the speedometer/combo meter from one ski to put in the other to make sure thats what it is?



Hoping for an easy fix.



Have you tested the new battery? Did it blow a fuse when it was hooked up backwards?

