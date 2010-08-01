|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Not the main relay
I must have put my foot in my mouth saying i haven't had any problems with my skis in trying to sell them.
I put new batteries in them couple days ago. I pulled where the lanyard goes and both beeped and you could hear everything turn on. Two days later I go to start the F12x and nothing. No beeps, sound or anything. I did some reading and was hoping it was the main relay being easy and cheaper to fix over the speedometer/combo meter. I removed the main relay from the R12X and put in the F12x and still nothing. I then put the F12x relay in the R12x and it came on like normal. I checked the fuses and all were good. Even changed out the battery thinking that was it. Nothing
My question is...What else can I check before i take out the speedometer/combo meter from one ski to put in the other to make sure thats what it is?
Hoping for an easy fix.
Thanks ahead of time
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Not the main relay
Have you tested the new battery? Did it blow a fuse when it was hooked up backwards?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules