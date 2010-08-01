pxctoday

    96 sea-doo spi questions

    I have a 96 sea-doo spi it's got the single carb 587. A guy gave it to me bc he was sick of it in his yard. He said it runs but when you give it gas it won't go any where and just make a grinding nose. I'm think the drive shafts broke or striped. Any other suggestions? I've never worked on any thing like this but I have 2 kx 550s stand ups that I've built so I have some idea what going on under the seat but I have no idea how these motors are. If there reliable or not. I did read online that they are pretty reliable motors if you leave them stock. I'm reaching out to you sea-doo pros on a second opinion. Is there any thing I can do to pep it up a little?? Or should i just rebuild the top end and run it?
    Re: 96 sea-doo spi questions

    More than likely the PTO flywheel and driveshaft are stripped, you have to replace both as a set.
