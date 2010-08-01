Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 96 sea-doo spi questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2013 Location Comstock park mi Age 21 Posts 14 96 sea-doo spi questions I have a 96 sea-doo spi it's got the single carb 587. A guy gave it to me bc he was sick of it in his yard. He said it runs but when you give it gas it won't go any where and just make a grinding nose. I'm think the drive shafts broke or striped. Any other suggestions? I've never worked on any thing like this but I have 2 kx 550s stand ups that I've built so I have some idea what going on under the seat but I have no idea how these motors are. If there reliable or not. I did read online that they are pretty reliable motors if you leave them stock. I'm reaching out to you sea-doo pros on a second opinion. Is there any thing I can do to pep it up a little?? Or should i just rebuild the top end and run it? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,976 Re: 96 sea-doo spi questions More than likely the PTO flywheel and driveshaft are stripped, you have to replace both as a set. Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules