Parts Lot: 61X Exhaust, SBN 44 Carb, Motor Mounts
Looking to sell all parts locally in Fayetteville, NC. $100 shipped or $70 local. Carburetor has a stuck screw that will need to beIMG_2566.JPGIMG_2567.JPGIMG_2568.JPGIMG_2569.JPG removed if desired to take fully apart.
Re: Parts Lot: 61X Exhaust, SBN 44 Carb, Motor Mounts
How much for the carb and airbox shipped to 84003?
