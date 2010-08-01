pxctoday

  1. Today, 05:24 PM #1
    Adam E.
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    Fort Bragg, NC
    Posts
    176

    Parts Lot: 61X Exhaust, SBN 44 Carb, Motor Mounts

    Looking to sell all parts locally in Fayetteville, NC. $100 shipped or $70 local. Carburetor has a stuck screw that will need to beIMG_2566.JPGIMG_2567.JPGIMG_2568.JPGIMG_2569.JPG removed if desired to take fully apart.
  2. Today, 06:50 PM #2
    freekstyle
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    801
    Posts
    3,101

    Re: Parts Lot: 61X Exhaust, SBN 44 Carb, Motor Mounts

    How much for the carb and airbox shipped to 84003?
