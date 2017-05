Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Circlips #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,717 Circlips Hi All,



Was needing to know if circlips differ in any way from each other whether it's a Sea Doo OEM circlip to a Pro-X circlip.



I seem to have 'misplaced' my 4 Pro-X piston circlips and am in need of replacing them.



So that's why I am asking if circlips are different from one brand to the next and if they are interchangeable or not.



Thanks! If at first you don't succeed...



Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! #2 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 50 Posts 619 Re: Circlips Cliff that's a tough question given that most pistons differ slightly between manufacturers. But given they do a simple job , that being retain the piston pin. I wouldn't be afraid to try others if you have them on hand. They just need to seat in the groove well (tightly) and have enough material above the groove to retain the piston pin. Hope this helps. Call the place you got the pistons from they may be able to help out. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2007 Location 801 Posts 3,101 Re: Circlips Are the stock Doo pistons ART pistons? I know the Pro-X circlips and rings fit oem Kawi and Yamahas. Stock they are ART pistons which is what Pro-X are. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules