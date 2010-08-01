bought ski from guy this ski at 130hrs had a sbt motor put in at 140 hours had another put in at 170 another, its now at 230 hrs and has issues
comp test 126 129 120 pto
took it out and ran at idel did not seem right and no low end but up to speed top end ran great for 6 to 8 min
went to idle and it died could not restart but would turn over, had spark and fuel psi at fuel pump, had to be towed in, would not restart on trailer, Im thinking ecu issue and or fault throttle body sensors or injectors,
rechecked comp, 124 126 100 pto,
next day started right up on charged battery, comp test 124 126 109 to 114 psi pto pto fluctuated up and down
so will buy a ecu and throttle body to hopefully cure this issue
my question is can I use any top end pistons on your motor, can I just rebuild the one cylinder and put on fresh rings on other 2 pistins as this motor only has like 70 hours, any advice would be great