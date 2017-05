Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550 Reed Motor- NJ #1 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2012 Location Brick, NJ Posts 608 550 Reed Motor- NJ Nearly complete reed motor...needs top end. Compression is 148/125. Crank seals are brand new, and it just passed a leakdown test perfectly. Package will include the following:



Motor

Full Jetpower exhaust

Stator

Intake manifold

Stock 38 Carb

Flywheel

Front cover

Rear coupling and cover



No flame arrestor, bedplate, or starter included. $350 shipped in continental US. Pm or text with questions or if interested. 848-333-6526



IMG_8980.JPGIMG_8981.JPGIMG_8982.JPGIMG_8983.JPGIMG_8739.JPGIMG_8743.JPG 1988 650sx - ground up resto, RAD flywheel, Solas prop, Jet Dynamics ride plate, Worx intake, Keihin 42 carb, Factory pipe, Jettrim mats-44.6 MPH

2009 SXR- ​ bone stock

