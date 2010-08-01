Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1994 raider 701 part out #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2010 Location S. elgin IL Age 32 Posts 6,506 1994 raider 701 part out Parting out clean fresh water wave raider 701 62t



-oem starter $75

-Bendix $35

-62t stator $85

-62t flywheel $80

-62t ebox $99

-62/62t short block 140/140psi $400

-exhaust $50

-midshaft $55

-exit/steer nozzle trim $45

-multi function gauge $125

-start/stop $35

-38mm carbs w/intake & arrestor $150

-144 pump w/wear ring $60

-motor mounts $40

-ride plate $25

-intake grate $25

-throttle cable $25

Etc....





Attached Images

IMG_3010.JPG (2.14 MB, 6 views) IMG_3008.JPG (2.63 MB, 6 views)

IL Jet rider member #1



Sean 630-207-2492



