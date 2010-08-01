|
1994 raider 701 part out
Parting out clean fresh water wave raider 701 62t
-oem starter $75
-Bendix $35
-62t stator $85
-62t flywheel $80
-62t ebox $99
-62/62t short block 140/140psi $400
-exhaust $50
-midshaft $55
-exit/steer nozzle trim $45
-multi function gauge $125
-start/stop $35
-38mm carbs w/intake & arrestor $150
-144 pump w/wear ring $60
-motor mounts $40
-ride plate $25
-intake grate $25
-throttle cable $25
Etc....
