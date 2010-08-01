pxctoday

  1. Today, 03:38 PM #1
    Stagesrt4
    Stagesrt4 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Stagesrt4's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    S. elgin IL
    Age
    32
    Posts
    6,506

    1994 raider 701 part out

    Parting out clean fresh water wave raider 701 62t

    -oem starter $75
    -Bendix $35
    -62t stator $85
    -62t flywheel $80
    -62t ebox $99
    -62/62t short block 140/140psi $400
    -exhaust $50
    -midshaft $55
    -exit/steer nozzle trim $45
    -multi function gauge $125
    -start/stop $35
    -38mm carbs w/intake & arrestor $150
    -144 pump w/wear ring $60
    -motor mounts $40
    -ride plate $25
    -intake grate $25
    -throttle cable $25
    Etc....
    Attached Images Attached Images
    IL Jet rider member #1

    Sean 630-207-2492

