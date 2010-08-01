pxctoday

  Today, 01:53 PM #1
    Jakerdorn
    Jakerdorn is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Prior lake , mn
    Age
    19
    Posts
    12

    750 sxi swapped 650sx need help

    So i have a 750sx green top motor in a 650sx using the 650 electronics, its the dual carb motor, has 150-150 psi compression and good spark, it runs at idle, but when i try to take off in the water its bogging out and only running on one cylinder! Does any one have any idea why?


  Today, 01:54 PM #2
    Jakerdorn
    Jakerdorn is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Prior lake , mn
    Age
    19
    Posts
    12

    Re: 750 sxi swapped 650sx need help

    The ski has a full westcoast exhaust and a mariner waterbox


