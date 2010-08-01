|
750 sxi swapped 650sx need help
So i have a 750sx green top motor in a 650sx using the 650 electronics, its the dual carb motor, has 150-150 psi compression and good spark, it runs at idle, but when i try to take off in the water its bogging out and only running on one cylinder! Does any one have any idea why?
Re: 750 sxi swapped 650sx need help
The ski has a full westcoast exhaust and a mariner waterbox
