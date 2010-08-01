Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 gpr 1200 #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2005 Location Baldwin Kansas Age 28 Posts 588 2000 gpr 1200 Hi,



I just took on a project for a guy. He says that he had the engine "rebuilt" 2 years ago by some guy that is now in prison. Cost him $4000. Looking over the motor I does not look like the engine has been taken apart. I did notice that the oil inlets on the carbs have been plugged but can't tell if the oil pump has been completely removed. I did a compression test and got (mag to pto) 125, 130, 135 cold engine. When cranking to do the compression tests the buzzer would start going off and the warning light is on. A couple of the spark plugs had some water on them. But it hasn't been started in over a year. The owner said last time they had it out it was running fine then started losing power and the warning buzzer started going off. I guess engine temp buzzer. They idled back and loaded it up. I noticed that the temp sensor on the top of the exhaust pipe is not plugged in and the plug it goes to has a dumby plug in it with what looks like a small diode.



I guess the first question is why does the buzzer go off after less than 5 seconds of cranking over? Second, why would the exhaust sensor be unplugged/bypassed? Do these have head gasket problems? Thinking about the water on the spark plugs.



Thanks 99 Seadoo XP Limited- Hot Rods Crank, LA Sleeve, Pro X Pistons, Rossier Stage 1 Kit ( jet kit, proks, carbontech reeds, milled head,) R&D Stuffers, R&D Intake, Primer, Oil Block Off, 15/21 Solas Concord Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules