Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 2003 Yamaha FX 140 fills cylinders/motor up with gasoline?? #1 resident guru Join Date Mar 2013 Location IL Age 35 Posts 1,097 2003 Yamaha FX 140 fills cylinders/motor up with gasoline?? Hey your 4 stroke guys. I just picked up my first 4-stroke which is a 2003 Yamaha FX140. Pretty nice machine overall besides it will not start or run. Im not very familiar with them. Machine only has 200 hours.



Ive traced the issue down to that the motor is having a ton of fuel dumped inside it. Took out spark plugs and all 4 cylinders shoot out a ton of gas 15 feet in the air. The oil seems to have a ton of gas mixed with it also.



I pinched off the gas line at this point so I could shoot out at much of the gas as I can without it constantly re-filling it back up.



I researched this issue and people say something about bad grounds causing this issue? Or bad CDI/ECU? What grounds or other things can I check before I go buying a new CDI for $500??



Thank you #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2007 Location 801 Posts 3,097 Re: 2003 Yamaha FX 140 fills cylinders/motor up with gasoline?? Pull the injectors and have them cleaned or replaced. #3 resident guru Join Date Mar 2013 Location IL Age 35 Posts 1,097 Re: 2003 Yamaha FX 140 fills cylinders/motor up with gasoline?? Is there a way to check the individual injectors? With a multimeter or something? It wouldnt be likely that all would fail at once I assume. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,464 Re: 2003 Yamaha FX 140 fills cylinders/motor up with gasoline?? You might have a bad computer causing the inj to stay open or 4 bad inj.



