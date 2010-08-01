Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 93 Yamaha VXR Pro low compression on 1 cylinder #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2011 Location Novato Ca Posts 111 93 Yamaha VXR Pro low compression on 1 cylinder I have a new to me VXR with a 701 engine. It has a titan or triton aftermarket head on it. The engine has 160 lbs compression in the first cylinder. The second one shows 15 lbs. Is it possible that the aftermarket head has domes that could be the problem? The guy I got it from said it was running good and was very fast. He had thought that it was suffering from a weak spark issue. But I got it to fire on the good cylinder for about 3 seconds on a prime. The Ski has been sitting in a garage since 02.This ski does have a lot of go fast goodies exhaust , intake etc. should I just hone & whole new top end? I'm hoping that it's a dome issue. Please let me know.

Thanks

Steve #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2007 Location 801 Posts 3,097 Re: 93 Yamaha VXR Pro low compression on 1 cylinder Pull the head off and inspect the gasket or o-rings. You will also be able to check out the cylinder. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2011 Location Novato Ca Posts 111 Re: 93 Yamaha VXR Pro low compression on 1 cylinder Thanks I will do that this week. I'm really hoping that it's just a top end problem and that the bottom end and the rest of that ski is not plagued with expensive problems. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

