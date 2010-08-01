pxctoday

  Today, 12:25 PM #1
    steve dolar
    Sep 2011
    Novato Ca
    111

    93 Yamaha VXR Pro low compression on 1 cylinder

    I have a new to me VXR with a 701 engine. It has a titan or triton aftermarket head on it. The engine has 160 lbs compression in the first cylinder. The second one shows 15 lbs. Is it possible that the aftermarket head has domes that could be the problem? The guy I got it from said it was running good and was very fast. He had thought that it was suffering from a weak spark issue. But I got it to fire on the good cylinder for about 3 seconds on a prime. The Ski has been sitting in a garage since 02.This ski does have a lot of go fast goodies exhaust , intake etc. should I just hone & whole new top end? I'm hoping that it's a dome issue. Please let me know.
    Thanks
    Steve
  Today, 01:03 PM #2
    freekstyle
    Aug 2007
    801
    3,097

    Re: 93 Yamaha VXR Pro low compression on 1 cylinder

    Pull the head off and inspect the gasket or o-rings. You will also be able to check out the cylinder.
  Today, 01:19 PM #3
    steve dolar
    Sep 2011
    Novato Ca
    111

    Re: 93 Yamaha VXR Pro low compression on 1 cylinder

    Thanks I will do that this week. I'm really hoping that it's just a top end problem and that the bottom end and the rest of that ski is not plagued with expensive problems.
