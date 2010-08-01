Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 Kawasaki 1100 STX out of storage #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location Vermont Age 52 Posts 1 2001 Kawasaki 1100 STX out of storage After hooking up the hose i started up the PWC with no problems at all, but i don't know if it is normal to have some oily residue come out of the exhaust port along with the H20? (I noticed this when holding my hand under the exhaust port) little oily black spots(on my hand) Please keep in mind i did put oil in each cylinder before storing it for the winter. Is this just a influx or a surplus of oil from winter storage and the premixed fuel being burnt all at once?



I also noticed a bit of smoke (after letting off the throttle) each time i increased rpm's while letting the PWC idle normal?



Last but not least, i seem to have a sticking throttle, i will increase the rpm's and when i let off the lever (throttle) it will stick every so often, so i just shut the machine down and restart it then its back to normal, thing is it's not the cable itself, is this something controlled by the ECM?



This Machine itself has about 170 hours on it, and does have a fresh rebuild on the engine with about an hour it (according to the seller)



