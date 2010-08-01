Thread: Primer

pxctoday

Primer

    bfraser4070
    Primer

    Hello:

    I am a newbie in the PWC world.

    My jetskis sit for weeks at a time and it take along time to get the fuel loaded.

    Can I add a primer bulb like a outboard fuel tank to the fuel line past the filter to get the gas moving quicker?

    I really do not want to invest in a primer system for an 2001 xl800 even if there was one.

    Thanks in advance for your help.
    driftmaster
    driftmaster is online now
    Top Dog
    Re: Primer

    Yes, get the one for snow sleds. It like the one on a weed eater not a boat.
    driftmaster
    driftmaster is online now
    Top Dog
    Re: Primer

    If your carbs were in perfect shape you would not need to do this. Turning off the fuel helps the fuel from going back to the tank.
