Thread: Primer

Primer
Hello:
I am a newbie in the PWC world.
My jetskis sit for weeks at a time and it take along time to get the fuel loaded.
Can I add a primer bulb like a outboard fuel tank to the fuel line past the filter to get the gas moving quicker?
I really do not want to invest in a primer system for an 2001 xl800 even if there was one.
Thanks in advance for your help.
Re: Primer
Yes, get the one for snow sleds. It like the one on a weed eater not a boat.
Re: Primer
If your carbs were in perfect shape you would not need to do this. Turning off the fuel helps the fuel from going back to the tank.
