Thread: Primer

Primer Hello:



I am a newbie in the PWC world.



My jetskis sit for weeks at a time and it take along time to get the fuel loaded.



Can I add a primer bulb like a outboard fuel tank to the fuel line past the filter to get the gas moving quicker?



I really do not want to invest in a primer system for an 2001 xl800 even if there was one.



Yes, get the one for snow sleds. It like the one on a weed eater not a boat.

If your carbs were in perfect shape you would not need to do this. Turning off the fuel helps the fuel from going back to the tank.

