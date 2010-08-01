Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Hi everyone i have purchasrd two f12x,s and they sat up #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2014 Location louisiana Age 46 Posts 3 Hi everyone i have purchasrd two f12x,s and they sat up I'm looking for anyone in the new Orleans or south Louisiana that knows these pwc . One runs but little power the other blew a turbo and he parked them . They been sitting three years . Anyone in the general area around New Orleans Metairie Kenner houma north shore. Want to help me out with figuring what's all needed to get them going ? (504) 416-3713 Bobby. Thanks I really need help !! #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2014 Location louisiana Age 46 Posts 3 Re: Hi everyone i have purchasrd two f12x,s and they sat up Even if y'all could steer me in the right direction . Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

