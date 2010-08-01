pxctoday

  1. Today, 03:57 AM #1
    the68cam
    Hi everyone i have purchasrd two f12x,s and they sat up

    I'm looking for anyone in the new Orleans or south Louisiana that knows these pwc . One runs but little power the other blew a turbo and he parked them . They been sitting three years . Anyone in the general area around New Orleans Metairie Kenner houma north shore. Want to help me out with figuring what's all needed to get them going ? (504) 416-3713 Bobby. Thanks I really need help !!
  2. Today, 04:06 AM #2
    the68cam
    Re: Hi everyone i have purchasrd two f12x,s and they sat up

    Even if y'all could steer me in the right direction . Thanks
