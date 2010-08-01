|
Hi everyone i have purchasrd two f12x,s and they sat up
I'm looking for anyone in the new Orleans or south Louisiana that knows these pwc . One runs but little power the other blew a turbo and he parked them . They been sitting three years . Anyone in the general area around New Orleans Metairie Kenner houma north shore. Want to help me out with figuring what's all needed to get them going ? (504) 416-3713 Bobby. Thanks I really need help !!
Hi everyone i have purchasrd two f12x,s and they sat up
Even if y'all could steer me in the right direction . Thanks
