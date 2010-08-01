Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: X2 800 flatdeck feeler sale Maine tons of goodies #1 resident guru Join Date Apr 2007 Location Maine Age 37 Posts 1,142 X2 800 flatdeck feeler sale Maine tons of goodies IMG_0148.JPGTrying to free up some cash just looked at my build sheet and I've got over $6500 not including smalls and shipping cost in this boat I have

4 skies time to down size and pay some bills. Specs dudes exhaust tip,Triple pissers,tom21 tubbies,2.5 chop, Dakien straps,full visual carbon hood,rhass motor mounts,dudes ebox surebrace,Ffp head bolts, dudes fuel pickup,internal fill,jss dual 800 bilge pumps,WC waterbox all silicone hoses and gas lines,05 jss 800 ebox,umi stem,umi bars and lanyard s/s switch,WC mani,Ffp head,blaster limited chamber new coupler t-clamps, 13/18 big cutback,650 pump,800 cylinder std bore on silver bp cases perfect crank hot products seals I40 miks jetted on stock mani,#zero flywheel,tau ceti filters,new sealed battery,sxr steering cable,WC d-cut plate,rcjs intake grate and prob a few things I forgot will consider serious offers water ready turn key ski southern Maine Portland.will get better pics once out of basement #2 resident guru Join Date Apr 2007 Location Maine Age 37 Posts 1,142 Re: X2 800 flatdeck feeler sale Maine tons of goodies Aluminum bed plate #3 resident guru Join Date Apr 2007 Location Maine Age 37 Posts 1,142 Re: X2 800 flatdeck feeler sale Maine tons of goodies Considering serriois offers

