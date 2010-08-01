Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SBT rebuilt engines.....BEWARE!!!!!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2016 Location Texas Posts 1 SBT rebuilt engines.....BEWARE!!!!!! So I have a question. I have a 2000 Yamaha XLT 1200 amongst other machines. I have two 4 stroke Yamaha's as well and I most say I enjoy riding my 2 stroke 1200 by far. Anyways getting back to my question. I am a very experienced mechanic I work on aircraft but I have yet to run into a machine that I couldn't fix. Yet this situation I find most puzzling. My mid bearing cage and PTO needed to be changed. I decided to pull out the engine, an engine that I purchased from SBT about a year and half ago. Anyone who has worked on a XLT 1200 knows in order to remove the exhaust you have to remove either the #3 cylinder or slide the engine forward. I decided to remove the cylinder after doing so I noticed something strange about the powervalve. And this leads me to my question. Can the powervalve body come loose from its stem fall into the cylinder and not damage the piston, rings and/or cylinder? I mean it has completely vanished yet the cylinder and piston are completely intact other than normal wear. After further inspection I discovered the #1 cylinder was missing the powervalve body as well. Only the #2 cylinder had the power valve properly installed. Its almost like they were never installed. Now when I first installed this engine and after following all the break in steps. I decided to do a compression check. The compression seemed to be a little low. I contacted SBT and got a run around. After several calls I came to realize that they were not going to aid me with the situation. So pressing on, I decide to take the ski out several more times. The machine seemed to run OK but it never seemed to have the power it did prior to changing out the engine. On subsequent compression tests the compression got a little better but it never got close to specs. Now I don't really expect anyone to answer my question with a affirmative answer. I am not a rocket scientist but I feel pretty confident the answer to my question is the valves were never installed. This is the first time that I explored into this engine, I mean after all, when you purchase a rebuilt engine you expect the engine to be rebuilt properly. The engine only has 15 hours on it and now it is costing me 250.00 for a new set of powervalves. I guess though this was not really a question, maybe more of a statement. And I guess anyone thinking about buying an engine from SBT might want to think twice. I know I will. I really wished I would have pushed the issue harder about the compression! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

