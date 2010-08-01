Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Selling jet skis. Help with pricing #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2008 Location in a house Posts 118 Selling jet skis. Help with pricing Hate to say but the time has come.

2006 R12X with 50 hours and a F12X with 52 hours.

New oil, oil filter, spark plugs and full tanks of gas in both skis

Come with 4 life vest and a big tube to pull behind the f12x and all necessary stuff to do the maintenance with like flush kit ect..

Shoreland'r trailer with less than 500 miles. Ready for the lake.



Never had any problems with either ski. Only in fresh water lake. Any other info I can provide to help with the pricing let me know. I saw a guy not to far north of me sell 2 F12x one for 7500 and another for 4500. So i have no idea what to try and sell them for. Can take more pics and post if that will help



Thank you







Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) Riverrat650sx Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules