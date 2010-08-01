|
Selling jet skis. Help with pricing
Hate to say but the time has come.
2006 R12X with 50 hours and a F12X with 52 hours.
New oil, oil filter, spark plugs and full tanks of gas in both skis
Come with 4 life vest and a big tube to pull behind the f12x and all necessary stuff to do the maintenance with like flush kit ect..
Shoreland'r trailer with less than 500 miles. Ready for the lake.
Never had any problems with either ski. Only in fresh water lake. Any other info I can provide to help with the pricing let me know. I saw a guy not to far north of me sell 2 F12x one for 7500 and another for 4500. So i have no idea what to try and sell them for. Can take more pics and post if that will help
Thank you
