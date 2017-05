Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 5200 sealant in place of pump stuffer? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2016 Location Broward Age 16 Posts 91 5200 sealant in place of pump stuffer? I was wondering if I can use 3m 5200 sealant in place for a pump stuffer. Or possibly silicone? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Vallejo Age 33 Posts 2,474 Re: 5200 sealant in place of pump stuffer? in place of a stuffer??? i think not. "If it ain't broke, fix it till it is".



- John Kenneth Galbraith #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,000 Re: 5200 sealant in place of pump stuffer? Are you talking about filling the pump shoe? If so, it'll take all summer to cure.



Those pump shoe holes are super easy to fill with metal epoxy putty. I forget how much is required, not more than two tubes. Roll it together to mix it up, press it in place, let it set up and take a file to it to smooth it down. Works really well and sets up much quicker than 5200. Just plain silicone would be a better option than 5200, save that for your engine cases.

