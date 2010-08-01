Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750sxi swap - 650sx issues need help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Prior lake , mn Age 19 Posts 10 750sxi swap - 650sx issues need help So i have a 750sx green top motor in a 650sx using the 650 electronics, its the dual carb motor, has 150-150 psi compression and good spark, it runs at idle, but when i try to take off in the water its bogging out and only running on one cylinder! Does any one have any idea why?





