Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 951 gsxl 97 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2007 Location miami Age 35 Posts 300 951 gsxl 97 Low power won't rev past 2,000 rpm on the water.

About a month ago a had a piece of metal of the Bendix wedge itself into the magneto and lock the motor and short the magneto. I put a new magneto in there and the ski revs outside the water but dies inside the water. Both cylinders have 125 psi and both spark plugs spark. Both cylinders are getting good fuel but the rear one refuses to fire. The magneto issue blew my 15 amp fuse on the MPEM .



Can something electronically be damaged in the MPEM that would cause one cylinder to not fire?



By the way the ski runs the same with or without the rear spark plug cable connected and the reeds are good. Also even if I connect and install the front spark plug and cable in the rear it still wont fire.



What can be damaged when a magneto shorts and blows the fuse? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules