Need Help - Problems With Steering Nozzle and Bars - Left and Right

#1

I am trying to correct a steering problem on my 1992 X2. This ski has a squirrel cage. The pin for the handlebar tilt hits the dash when fully turned to the left before it hits the stop. When the bars are turned fully to the right, the nozzle does not move the same distance as it does when turned left. The nozzle is centered when the bars are centered. I have read a few threads on this forum about this issue, but there wasn't a clear answer. I have tried an AM aluminum quick turn arm and it does the same thing. I also have another stock steering arm the was ground down on one side to improve the right turn, but it still hits the dash on left turns. I have a 1990 X2 with a squirrel cage that does not have this problem, but I can not see any difference between the two. Please let me know if you can help. Thanks.

#2

Re: Need Help - Problems With Steering Nozzle and Bars - Left and Right

You need to adjust the cable and rod ends. Not to hard just takes some time. Always easier if you have a helper to move the bars while you adjust.

