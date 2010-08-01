pxctoday

  1. Today, 07:54 PM #1
    rustybarnard440
    Misdhaft coupler change, help please

    I'm changing my midshaft coupler on my wave blaster from a 3 finger to 5 finger. I see the tool that fits into the fingers on SBT site. But how am I suppose to hold the splined end of the midshaft? I already have the assemble removed from the boat.
  2. Today, 08:41 PM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    Re: Misdhaft coupler change, help please

    An old Yamaha 650/701/760/1200 drive shaft can be fashioned into a wrench/tool.

    Or you can send it to Jet Maniac...
  3. Today, 08:54 PM #3
    rustybarnard440
    Re: Misdhaft coupler change, help please

    Yup I was thinking that might be an option. Can't believe no one builds one. Anyone got a used driveshaft with a good spline. Cheap
  4. Today, 09:13 PM #4
    freekstyle
    Re: Misdhaft coupler change, help please

    Yamaha sells the tool to insert into the splines and hold the shaft.
  5. Today, 09:27 PM #5
    rustybarnard440
    Re: Misdhaft coupler change, help please

    Can u get me a part number? I'm sure my dealership isn't that great to find it.
  6. Today, 09:29 PM #6
    driftmaster
    Re: Misdhaft coupler change, help please

    Couple pipe wrenches will do the trick.
  7. Today, 09:44 PM #7
    rustybarnard440
    Re: Misdhaft coupler change, help please

    I don't want to mark the shaft, I rather buy the proper tools
