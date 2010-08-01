Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Misdhaft coupler change, help please #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2010 Location Alberta Posts 87 Misdhaft coupler change, help please I'm changing my midshaft coupler on my wave blaster from a 3 finger to 5 finger. I see the tool that fits into the fingers on SBT site. But how am I suppose to hold the splined end of the midshaft? I already have the assemble removed from the boat. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 387 Re: Misdhaft coupler change, help please An old Yamaha 650/701/760/1200 drive shaft can be fashioned into a wrench/tool.



Or you can send it to Jet Maniac... #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2010 Location Alberta Posts 87 Re: Misdhaft coupler change, help please Yup I was thinking that might be an option. Can't believe no one builds one. Anyone got a used driveshaft with a good spline. Cheap #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2007 Location 801 Posts 3,093 Re: Misdhaft coupler change, help please Yamaha sells the tool to insert into the splines and hold the shaft. Last edited by freekstyle; Today at 09:14 PM . #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2010 Location Alberta Posts 87 Re: Misdhaft coupler change, help please Can u get me a part number? I'm sure my dealership isn't that great to find it. #6 Top Dog Join Date May 2007 Location Arkansas Posts 1,983 Re: Misdhaft coupler change, help please Couple pipe wrenches will do the trick. #7 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2010 Location Alberta Posts 87 Re: Misdhaft coupler change, help please I don't want to mark the shaft, I rather buy the proper tools Last edited by rustybarnard440; Today at 09:45 PM .

