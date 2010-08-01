|
Misdhaft coupler change, help please
I'm changing my midshaft coupler on my wave blaster from a 3 finger to 5 finger. I see the tool that fits into the fingers on SBT site. But how am I suppose to hold the splined end of the midshaft? I already have the assemble removed from the boat.
Re: Misdhaft coupler change, help please
An old Yamaha 650/701/760/1200 drive shaft can be fashioned into a wrench/tool.
Or you can send it to Jet Maniac...
Re: Misdhaft coupler change, help please
Yup I was thinking that might be an option. Can't believe no one builds one. Anyone got a used driveshaft with a good spline. Cheap
Re: Misdhaft coupler change, help please
Yamaha sells the tool to insert into the splines and hold the shaft.
Last edited by freekstyle; Today at 09:14 PM.
Re: Misdhaft coupler change, help please
Can u get me a part number? I'm sure my dealership isn't that great to find it.
Re: Misdhaft coupler change, help please
Couple pipe wrenches will do the trick.
Re: Misdhaft coupler change, help please
I don't want to mark the shaft, I rather buy the proper tools
Last edited by rustybarnard440; Today at 09:45 PM.
