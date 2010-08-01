|
|
-
06 f12
So, took my new to me ski out today for it's first real on water test. 2 things...the reverse, pulling the handle, it goes in reverse, however, I cannot push the handle back down while the engines running, kill the engine and it goes down just fine, ideas why?
Second, from a dead start or even going slow, if I pull the throttle side open, tgeres a "hesitation" and almost a "knocking" sound. If I let off a little, it goes fine and has no problem reaching speed, just from a dead stop or under say 10mph.
