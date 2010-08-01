So we got a Yamaha 1200xlt last year that takes premix gas. Last year we took off the catalytic converter and put a chip in it. This year we put a new starter and start relay in it. I know it is notorious hard to start but I'm thinking something is up with the carbs. We changed the fuel filter as well. It'll crank and crank and not start. If we put starting fluid in the spark plug hole it'll start for just a second.
Is there a place to spray starting fluid like other skis have? Can't really located the air intake.
How hard is it to get to the carbs to clean?
