Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1998 GTI guages not working. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2005 Location Enterprise, MS Posts 143 1998 GTI guages not working. Any ideas why guages won't work on this 98 GTI? I put this mpem in another ski and the guages worked fine on that ski. I also put a new stator in this ski with no luck still. I've checked fuses and connections and couldn't find anything. This ski is clean as a pin and I need to sell it but I want everything to work.

Thanks,

Casey



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G891A using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2005 Location Enterprise, MS Posts 143 Re: 1998 GTI guages not working. Well upon further investigation I found a couple of cut/chewed wires in the hood behind the black cover. So now I have speed and oil light working. Still no fuel though. I'm leaning towards sending unit. Does anyone know how to test these components?



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G891A using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules