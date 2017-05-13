|
|
1998 GTI guages not working.
Any ideas why guages won't work on this 98 GTI? I put this mpem in another ski and the guages worked fine on that ski. I also put a new stator in this ski with no luck still. I've checked fuses and connections and couldn't find anything. This ski is clean as a pin and I need to sell it but I want everything to work.
Casey
Re: 1998 GTI guages not working.
Well upon further investigation I found a couple of cut/chewed wires in the hood behind the black cover. So now I have speed and oil light working. Still no fuel though. I'm leaning towards sending unit. Does anyone know how to test these components?
