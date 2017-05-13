pxctoday

  Today, 04:47 PM #1
    cjburt
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Enterprise, MS
    Posts
    143

    1998 GTI guages not working.

    Any ideas why guages won't work on this 98 GTI? I put this mpem in another ski and the guages worked fine on that ski. I also put a new stator in this ski with no luck still. I've checked fuses and connections and couldn't find anything. This ski is clean as a pin and I need to sell it but I want everything to work.
    Thanks,
    Casey

    Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G891A using Tapatalk
  Today, 07:33 PM #2
    cjburt
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Enterprise, MS
    Posts
    143

    Re: 1998 GTI guages not working.

    Well upon further investigation I found a couple of cut/chewed wires in the hood behind the black cover. So now I have speed and oil light working. Still no fuel though. I'm leaning towards sending unit. Does anyone know how to test these components?

    Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G891A using Tapatalk
