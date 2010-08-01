pxctoday

  1. Today, 02:40 PM #1
    riverrider650
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Mchenry
    Age
    24
    Posts
    58

    86 js300 to 550 engine conversion

    I'm converting a Kawasaki js300 to a 550 engine, I'm wondering what I will need besides motor mounts (and a 550 engine obviously)...
  2. Today, 03:16 PM #2
    Hydro-Mike
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Northern Michigan
    Age
    50
    Posts
    616

    Re: 86 js300 to 550 engine conversion

    You will need the Ebox and change the impeller.
  3. Today, 03:18 PM #3
    riverrider650
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Mchenry
    Age
    24
    Posts
    58

    Re: 86 js300 to 550 engine conversion

    I just installed an aftermarket solas impeller, will that do???
  4. Today, 04:33 PM #4
    WFO Speedracer
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    26,960

    Re: 86 js300 to 550 engine conversion

    I just installed an aftermarket solas impeller, will that do???
    If it is the proper pitch, if it was pitched for a 300 then no it won't work.
  5. Today, 04:40 PM #5
    riverrider650
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Mchenry
    Age
    24
    Posts
    58

    Re: 86 js300 to 550 engine conversion

    If it is the proper pitch, if it was pitched for a 300 then no it won't work.
    It's a 13/18 pitch


