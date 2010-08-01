Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 86 js300 to 550 engine conversion #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2017 Location Mchenry Age 24 Posts 58 86 js300 to 550 engine conversion I'm converting a Kawasaki js300 to a 550 engine, I'm wondering what I will need besides motor mounts (and a 550 engine obviously)... #2 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 50 Posts 616 Re: 86 js300 to 550 engine conversion You will need the Ebox and change the impeller. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2017 Location Mchenry Age 24 Posts 58 Re: 86 js300 to 550 engine conversion I just installed an aftermarket solas impeller, will that do??? #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,960 Re: 86 js300 to 550 engine conversion Originally Posted by riverrider650 Originally Posted by I just installed an aftermarket solas impeller, will that do??? Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !

#5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2017 Location Mchenry Age 24 Posts 58 Re: 86 js300 to 550 engine conversion Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer Originally Posted by If it is the proper pitch, if it was pitched for a 300 then no it won't work.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules