86 js300 to 550 engine conversion
I'm converting a Kawasaki js300 to a 550 engine, I'm wondering what I will need besides motor mounts (and a 550 engine obviously)...
Re: 86 js300 to 550 engine conversion
You will need the Ebox and change the impeller.
PWCToday Regular
Re: 86 js300 to 550 engine conversion
I just installed an aftermarket solas impeller, will that do???
Re: 86 js300 to 550 engine conversion
Re: 86 js300 to 550 engine conversion
If it is the proper pitch, if it was pitched for a 300 then no it won't work.
Originally Posted by riverrider650
I just installed an aftermarket solas impeller, will that do???
PWCToday Regular
Re: 86 js300 to 550 engine conversion
It's a 13/18 pitch
Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer
If it is the proper pitch, if it was pitched for a 300 then no it won't work.
