Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 1990 650sx won't start. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Southern Cal Age 20 Posts 21 1990 650sx won't start. Hey guys I recently bought a 1990 650sx. I ran it a few weeks ago (Easter weekend) and ran into a CDI issue. Wasn't getting any spark. I have since replaced the CDI and after installation I can't get it to fire. I have 150psi in both holes. I am getting spark, I am getting fuel, an have compression. I should have a running motor. I just don't understand what I could be missing so I thought I'd ask you guys for help. It was running fine before my CDI issue arose. Thanks in advance

-Zak #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 44 Posts 11,757 Re: 1990 650sx won't start. Does it fire/run if you give in a little fuel down the carb throat? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Southern Cal Age 20 Posts 21 Re: 1990 650sx won't start. Originally Posted by PrickofMisery Originally Posted by Does it fire/run if you give in a little fuel down the carb throat? #4 resident guru Join Date Aug 2011 Location scotia California Age 31 Posts 917 Re: 1990 650sx won't start. Plugs wet?



Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk Hopefully moving on to ADV bikes. #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,041 Re: 1990 650sx won't start. stator pick up (exciter coil) may be out of OHM range , Attached Images x2 _sx stator check.PNG (50.6 KB, 3 views) Last edited by hyosung; Today at 02:44 PM .



Originally Posted by hyosung

before the xpurts chime in to repeat my last post , the test is from black/red wire to black or black/yellow OR if you have later stator fitted purple to black/yellow,,it may also have a sheered woodruff key , a gut full of fuel IE: flooded , bad start /stop button ..????



