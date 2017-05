Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Steering on 2000' ultra stiff #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location JACKSONVILLE NC 28540 Posts 59 Steering on 2000' ultra stiff Hi, has anyone ran into steering being stiff after setting up over winter? Have two Ultras , basically the same . Kept inside over winter. One steering is fine other everything works but very stiff? pumps seems to move freely.It feels like where the bars mount to ski? Is there a grease fitting there anywhere? Thanks for any help on this you can pass on. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,038 Re: Steering on 2000' ultra stiff there is no grease fitting , remove the cable from the head and check it is not binding ,if it is not the cable the only proper gix is to dismantle the head and grease up the bushing, PIA job but if not done the steering could bind when you least expect , awaiting the xperts to chime in to repeat what i just posted



modded X2 650



stock looking ZXI 900 ""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """



Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....





Originally Posted by hyosung

so when you say i """ hammer and slap things together " "" this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID 2 x 650 sx custom build (my toys) http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767 modded X2 650stock looking ZXI 900""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """Jerry Rigging is my specialty.....Originally Posted byso when you say i """ hammer and slap things together """ this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location JACKSONVILLE NC 28540 Posts 59 Re: Steering on 2000' ultra stiff Thanks, I will take a look. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) SUPERFLOUNDER Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules