Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Help !!! 750 into 650sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Jersey Posts 15 Help !!! 750 into 650sx Can I run a 750 shaft in my 650sx . They look so be the same size in length . Just wanted to make sure before I rip the motor out #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,216 Re: Help !!! 750 into 650sx Why would you? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Jersey Posts 15 Re: Help !!! 750 into 650sx Because I have a new 9-17 prop that I was told is for a 650 but tilt don't sit as back as it's should aka it's the wrong one. I have a 750 one laying around #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,958 Re: Help !!! 750 into 650sx No you can't the 650 shaft is 23 5/8 ' the 750 shaft is 24 7/16, a shaft out of an SS is 23 11/16 but the seal surface is probably not in the same place. Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules