  Today, 09:56 AM #1
    onedope89
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Jersey
    Posts
    15

    Help !!! 750 into 650sx

    Can I run a 750 shaft in my 650sx . They look so be the same size in length . Just wanted to make sure before I rip the motor out
  Today, 09:58 AM #2
    TMali
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    Brooklyn Center, MN
    Posts
    2,216

    Re: Help !!! 750 into 650sx

    Why would you?
  Today, 10:02 AM #3
    onedope89
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Jersey
    Posts
    15

    Re: Help !!! 750 into 650sx

    Because I have a new 9-17 prop that I was told is for a 650 but tilt don't sit as back as it's should aka it's the wrong one. I have a 750 one laying around
  Today, 10:05 AM #4
    WFO Speedracer
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    26,958

    Re: Help !!! 750 into 650sx

    No you can't the 650 shaft is 23 5/8 ' the 750 shaft is 24 7/16, a shaft out of an SS is 23 11/16 but the seal surface is probably not in the same place.
    Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !
