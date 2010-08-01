|
Help !!! 750 into 650sx
Can I run a 750 shaft in my 650sx . They look so be the same size in length . Just wanted to make sure before I rip the motor out
Re: Help !!! 750 into 650sx
Re: Help !!! 750 into 650sx
Because I have a new 9-17 prop that I was told is for a 650 but tilt don't sit as back as it's should aka it's the wrong one. I have a 750 one laying around
Re: Help !!! 750 into 650sx
No you can't the 650 shaft is 23 5/8 ' the 750 shaft is 24 7/16, a shaft out of an SS is 23 11/16 but the seal surface is probably not in the same place.
