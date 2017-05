Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 951 GSX 99 Which tube to clamp for tow? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Charlottesville Age 44 Posts 43 951 GSX 99 Which tube to clamp for tow? Having trouble seeing which tube to clamp on the 1999 GSX 951 LImited when your are towing. There are 2 tubes that come in through the back. one goes under engine and goes up into the big exhaust tube at front of engine. The other goes down side to near where rave valve lines and sensor are.

If anyone has a pic that would be great.

