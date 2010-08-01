pxctoday

  Today, 06:46 AM
    deftones1868
    90 superjet 701 *Clean*

    This ski has been gone through completely. The motor has 0 hours, and along with that the carbs were cleaned out with flame arrestors added, fuel lines, cleaned fuel tank, primer kit, new spark plugs, new grips, DG intake grate, and probably more i'm forgetting. this ski is beautiful, and will make someone happy.


    The ski does not come with a trailer but will include the stand, clean title but needs registered.


    i want $2500 and I'm pretty firm on the price, i've put tons of work into this and don't think you'll find one cleaner around here.
    Last edited by deftones1868; Today at 06:47 AM.
