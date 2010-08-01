Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 90 superjet 701 *Clean* #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2011 Location cleveland Age 31 Posts 436 90 superjet 701 *Clean* This ski has been gone through completely. The motor has 0 hours, and along with that the carbs were cleaned out with flame arrestors added, fuel lines, cleaned fuel tank, primer kit, new spark plugs, new grips, DG intake grate, and probably more i'm forgetting. this ski is beautiful, and will make someone happy.





The ski does not come with a trailer but will include the stand, clean title but needs registered.





i want $2500 and I'm pretty firm on the price, i've put tons of work into this and don't think you'll find one cleaner around here. Attached Images IMG_4717.JPG (1.82 MB, 2 views)

