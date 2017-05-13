Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Do I need to have gelcoat if im painting my hull? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location OH Posts 1 Do I need to have gelcoat if im painting my hull? So I am repainting my gp1200 and may have been a bit over zealous while sanding. I may have went through the gel coat in a few places. Do I need to have a gel coat or can I just use some kind of sealer/primer under the paint. By the way it's not stored in the water. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2015 Location reno Age 39 Posts 242 Re: Do I need to have gelcoat if im painting my hull? epoxy appliance paint. works great. not a perfect fix, but blends 'aight'. heres a pic of my 750 i just fixed



Sent from my SM-G920P using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules