pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 02:00 AM #1
    NoRotor
    NoRotor is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    OH
    Posts
    1

    Do I need to have gelcoat if im painting my hull?

    So I am repainting my gp1200 and may have been a bit over zealous while sanding. I may have went through the gel coat in a few places. Do I need to have a gel coat or can I just use some kind of sealer/primer under the paint. By the way it's not stored in the water.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:36 AM #2
    Jetskipunk
    Jetskipunk is offline
    Frequent Poster Jetskipunk's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2015
    Location
    reno
    Age
    39
    Posts
    242

    Re: Do I need to have gelcoat if im painting my hull?

    epoxy appliance paint. works great. not a perfect fix, but blends 'aight'. heres a pic of my 750 i just fixed

    Sent from my SM-G920P using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 