Do I need to have gelcoat if im painting my hull?
So I am repainting my gp1200 and may have been a bit over zealous while sanding. I may have went through the gel coat in a few places. Do I need to have a gel coat or can I just use some kind of sealer/primer under the paint. By the way it's not stored in the water.
Re: Do I need to have gelcoat if im painting my hull?
epoxy appliance paint. works great. not a perfect fix, but blends 'aight'. heres a pic of my 750 i just fixed
