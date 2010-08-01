pxctoday

  Today, 01:42 AM #1
    Twinstick
    Twinstick is offline
    PWCToday Regular Twinstick's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2015
    Location
    In the wind
    Posts
    74

    Finished Painting The 650 Today

    Long story short, I did a complete restoration attempt last winter. I tried shooting big metal flake over black with a cheap HFT siphon gun, needless to say it didn't work out well. While my motor is out and off to Newmiller I decided to try touching it up with Roth Rattle Bombs...rattle cans with metal flake. Expensive, coverage isn't good and in hindsight I would've found something else. Just the green base and flake clear took almost 6 cans of spray. Anyway, I do like the way it turned out. Better than expected. You can see the terrible flake job from last year in a couple pics.

    Don't hate on the dirty garage. I have like 7 projects going at one end and a niece that just moved in for a month. Stuff everywhere!

    .IMG_5124.JPGIMG_5117.JPGIMG_5114.JPGIMG_5120.JPGIMG_5128.JPG
    1988 JS440 - OP Ride Plate & Intake Grate - Mint
    1990 650SX - Newmiller Ported, Milled Head, Coffman 3 Piece, Newmiller Flywheel, Jet Dynamics Plate, R&D Grate, Skat 14 degree, RRP Straight Bars, Quick Turn, 44SBN & Intake, Boyesen Reeds, Blowsion Flow Control Valve, Paint & Hydro turf. - Almost Done...
  Today, 02:03 AM #2
    Twinstick
    Twinstick is offline
    PWCToday Regular Twinstick's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2015
    Location
    In the wind
    Posts
    74

    Re: Finished Painting The 650 Today

    This is what it looked like last year:
    IMG_3585.JPG
    1988 JS440 - OP Ride Plate & Intake Grate - Mint
    1990 650SX - Newmiller Ported, Milled Head, Coffman 3 Piece, Newmiller Flywheel, Jet Dynamics Plate, R&D Grate, Skat 14 degree, RRP Straight Bars, Quick Turn, 44SBN & Intake, Boyesen Reeds, Blowsion Flow Control Valve, Paint & Hydro turf. - Almost Done...
