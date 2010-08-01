Long story short, I did a complete restoration attempt last winter. I tried shooting big metal flake over black with a cheap HFT siphon gun, needless to say it didn't work out well. While my motor is out and off to Newmiller I decided to try touching it up with Roth Rattle Bombs...rattle cans with metal flake. Expensive, coverage isn't good and in hindsight I would've found something else. Just the green base and flake clear took almost 6 cans of spray. Anyway, I do like the way it turned out. Better than expected. You can see the terrible flake job from last year in a couple pics.
Don't hate on the dirty garage. I have like 7 projects going at one end and a niece that just moved in for a month. Stuff everywhere!
