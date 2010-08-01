Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: new to the stand up world #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location WASHINGTON Age 19 Posts 2 new to the stand up world so recently I have sort of finished my js550sx build. So far I have rebuilt the motor (milled head, ported intake, new gaskets, new rings.) I have also painted it black as the last owner had some weird rattle can paint job on it and I had a gallon of black paint laying around. This is my first ski so I figured I should try and make it as nice as I can and learn all I can on it. Now Im getting a jet trim mat for it along with looking for a new pump.





Ill post pictures of the ski later when I can get to them. also any help tuning the thing would be great. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules