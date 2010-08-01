so recently I have sort of finished my js550sx build. So far I have rebuilt the motor (milled head, ported intake, new gaskets, new rings.) I have also painted it black as the last owner had some weird rattle can paint job on it and I had a gallon of black paint laying around. This is my first ski so I figured I should try and make it as nice as I can and learn all I can on it. Now Im getting a jet trim mat for it along with looking for a new pump.


Ill post pictures of the ski later when I can get to them. also any help tuning the thing would be great.