Thread: 1996 seadoo XP

  1. Today, 06:49 PM #1
    tdagner
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    NC
    Age
    28
    Posts
    110

    1996 seadoo XP

    So, I just picked up a mint 1996 seadoo XP that was bogging down for the previous owner. I replaced the voltage regulator and it runs great now. I am going to rebuild the carbs and replace all fuel lines. I have been reading on here about replacing the oil lines also. They are the original ones that have white paint on them. They are very flexible and no cracks, leaks, or breaks. I hear they can be a pain in the butt to bleed after replacing and just a PITA to replace in general. Is it something I should go ahead and do since I am going to have the carbs off, or so long as they are flexible and free of cracks am i good to go?
  2. Today, 07:12 PM #2
    Cliff
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    2,715

    Re: 1996 seadoo XP

    To replace the 3/32" oil lines while the carbs are off is a great idea!

    No need to take any chances of a seizure with oil lines that "appear" to be in good condition.

    I would replace them because it's cheap insurance vs. the cost of a new engine.

    Download the manual and follow the directions as bleeding the lines isn't that difficult.


  3. Today, 08:35 PM #3
    Cliff
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    2,715

    Re: 1996 seadoo XP

    I'll get Ya started...


