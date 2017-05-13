Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1996 seadoo XP #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location NC Age 28 Posts 110 1996 seadoo XP So, I just picked up a mint 1996 seadoo XP that was bogging down for the previous owner. I replaced the voltage regulator and it runs great now. I am going to rebuild the carbs and replace all fuel lines. I have been reading on here about replacing the oil lines also. They are the original ones that have white paint on them. They are very flexible and no cracks, leaks, or breaks. I hear they can be a pain in the butt to bleed after replacing and just a PITA to replace in general. Is it something I should go ahead and do since I am going to have the carbs off, or so long as they are flexible and free of cracks am i good to go? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,715 Re: 1996 seadoo XP To replace the 3/32" oil lines while the carbs are off is a great idea!



No need to take any chances of a seizure with oil lines that "appear" to be in good condition.



I would replace them because it's cheap insurance vs. the cost of a new engine.



Download the manual and follow the directions as bleeding the lines isn't that difficult.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk



Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,715 Re: 1996 seadoo XP I'll get Ya started...





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk



