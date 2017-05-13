Thread: 1996 seadoo XP

So, I just picked up a mint 1996 seadoo XP that was bogging down for the previous owner. I replaced the voltage regulator and it runs great now. I am going to rebuild the carbs and replace all fuel lines. I have been reading on here about replacing the oil lines also. They are the original ones that have white paint on them. They are very flexible and no cracks, leaks, or breaks. I hear they can be a pain in the butt to bleed after replacing and just a PITA to replace in general. Is it something I should go ahead and do since I am going to have the carbs off, or so long as they are flexible and free of cracks am i good to go?