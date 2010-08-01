|
Inland Empire Shops
Hey everybody! I picked up a new to me 2009 SXR and am trying to find a shop who check a few things for me. The original owner put a few mods on the ski like flame arrestors and reeds. Rode the ski last weekend and it would to stall out when I wanted to go WOT. It ran fine down low and mid range. I'm not comfortable working on carbs so that is the reason I want to take it to a shop.
Thanks
Matthew
Top Dog
Re: Inland Empire Shops
Hit up Jason Schriner at BJ's Performance (951) 310-8390. He's in Riverside
