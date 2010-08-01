Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Inland Empire Shops #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location US Age 39 Posts 1 Inland Empire Shops Hey everybody! I picked up a new to me 2009 SXR and am trying to find a shop who check a few things for me. The original owner put a few mods on the ski like flame arrestors and reeds. Rode the ski last weekend and it would to stall out when I wanted to go WOT. It ran fine down low and mid range. I'm not comfortable working on carbs so that is the reason I want to take it to a shop.

Thanks

Matthew





Sent from my SM-G920V using Tapatalk #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2010 Location Santa Monica, CA Age 25 Posts 1,752 Re: Inland Empire Shops Hit up Jason Schriner at BJ's Performance (951) 310-8390. He's in Riverside



Midwest Wave Warriors





2014 Superjet Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 7 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules