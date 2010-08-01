pxctoday

  Today, 04:43 PM #1
    rioshock25
    rioshock25 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    US
    Age
    39
    Posts
    1

    Inland Empire Shops

    Hey everybody! I picked up a new to me 2009 SXR and am trying to find a shop who check a few things for me. The original owner put a few mods on the ski like flame arrestors and reeds. Rode the ski last weekend and it would to stall out when I wanted to go WOT. It ran fine down low and mid range. I'm not comfortable working on carbs so that is the reason I want to take it to a shop.
    Thanks
    Matthew


    Sent from my SM-G920V using Tapatalk
  Today, 05:45 PM #2
    rhugo21
    rhugo21 is offline
    Top Dog rhugo21's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    Santa Monica, CA
    Age
    25
    Posts
    1,752

    Re: Inland Empire Shops

    Hit up Jason Schriner at BJ's Performance (951) 310-8390. He's in Riverside
    2014 Superjet

    Midwest Wave Warriors


