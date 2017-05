Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Can this impeller be repaired? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2012 Location Albany Age 30 Posts 182 Can this impeller be repaired? Went to re-build a pump and the impeller in there is actually in excellent condition except for one big nasty ding. I was thinking of trying to smooth it back in place and file down any leftover sharp bits. Anyone had any experience with doing similar?

IMG_20170512_090043.jpgIMG_20170512_090057.jpg

X2 Hood Vents (3D Printed Nylon $$$) -

X2 Hood Vents (Plastic Resin $) -

X2 Hood Vents (3D Printed Nylon $$$) - http://www.shapeways.com/shops/Scurve

X2 Hood Vents (ABS Plastic $$) - http://www.ebay.com/itm/Kawasaki-x2-...JX4gS4&vxp=mtr X2 Hood Vents (Plastic Resin $) - https://www.etsy.com/shop/ScurveX2 #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 571 Re: Can this impeller be repaired? Yep. It can be done. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 5,044 Re: Can this impeller be repaired? But why? I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#4 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2012 Location Albany Age 30 Posts 182 Re: Can this impeller be repaired? Originally Posted by whazguude Originally Posted by But why?

X2 Hood Vents (3D Printed Nylon $$$) -

X2 Hood Vents (Plastic Resin $) -

X2 Hood Vents (3D Printed Nylon $$$) - http://www.shapeways.com/shops/Scurve

X2 Hood Vents (ABS Plastic $$) - http://www.ebay.com/itm/Kawasaki-x2-...JX4gS4&vxp=mtr X2 Hood Vents (Plastic Resin $) - https://www.etsy.com/shop/ScurveX2 #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,224 Re: Can this impeller be repaired? Piece of cake. Bend/hammer it back into shape, grind flat and smooth. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 5,044 Re: Can this impeller be repaired? That thing looks looser than the head cheerleader. The whole outside edge looks spanked.



Whatever. It's not mine. Hope it works out for you! I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules