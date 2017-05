Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Head Nuts on a 650SX #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location Williamsburg, VA Age 53 Posts 12 Head Nuts on a 650SX Anyone know what size the nuts are on a 650SX head ('87)? Want to pick up some dome nuts but am too far from home to pick up the OEM hex nut to find the size. Thx - Jim '87 Kawasaki 650SX

'01 Waverunner XLT 1200

'03 Waverunner XLT 800 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,999 Re: Head Nuts on a 650SX M8x1.0 and you'll need 14 of them. Last edited by BLRider; Today at 02:28 PM .



