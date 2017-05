Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: NIB VF3 reeds for Yamaha Triple #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2015 Location MT Posts 796 NIB VF3 reeds for Yamaha Triple Purchased these for an 1100 swap that isn't going to happen for a while.



Box opened to inspect and put away.



275.00 shipped in conus + PP





reeds1.jpgreeds2.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules