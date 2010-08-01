|
|
-
Frequent Poster
2011 SXR Flywheel, Bendix, Intake Manifold
I spend to much time playing with yamaha stuff so I dont know what these are worth. Let me know if im crazy. All parts from a 2011 SXR800
Bendix, perfect condition - 60 shipped
Intake manifold for ibody's - 120 shipped
Flywheel, perfect - 60 shipped
-
Frequent Poster
Re: 2011 SXR Flywheel, Bendix, Intake Manifold
-
resident guru
Re: 2011 SXR Flywheel, Bendix, Intake Manifold
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules