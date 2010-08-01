pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 10:40 AM #1
    X2mafia
    X2mafia is offline
    Frequent Poster X2mafia's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    Seattle WA
    Age
    28
    Posts
    276

    2011 SXR Flywheel, Bendix, Intake Manifold

    I spend to much time playing with yamaha stuff so I dont know what these are worth. Let me know if im crazy. All parts from a 2011 SXR800

    Bendix, perfect condition - 60 shipped

    Intake manifold for ibody's - 120 shipped

    Flywheel, perfect - 60 shipped
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:43 AM #2
    X2mafia
    X2mafia is offline
    Frequent Poster X2mafia's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    Seattle WA
    Age
    28
    Posts
    276

    Re: 2011 SXR Flywheel, Bendix, Intake Manifold

    Pics
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:21 AM #3
    ericmorrill
    ericmorrill is offline
    resident guru ericmorrill's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Maine
    Age
    37
    Posts
    1,138

    Re: 2011 SXR Flywheel, Bendix, Intake Manifold

    That mani is worth gold
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 