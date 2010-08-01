Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2011 SXR Flywheel, Bendix, Intake Manifold #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2014 Location Seattle WA Age 28 Posts 276 2011 SXR Flywheel, Bendix, Intake Manifold I spend to much time playing with yamaha stuff so I dont know what these are worth. Let me know if im crazy. All parts from a 2011 SXR800



Bendix, perfect condition - 60 shipped



Intake manifold for ibody's - 120 shipped



Flywheel, perfect - 60 shipped

Pics

IMG_5583.JPG
IMG_5582.JPG

IMG_5580.JPG

IMG_5579.JPG
IMG_5581.JPG

That mani is worth gold

