2000+2001 kawasaki ultra150 part out
Parting out two ultra150's 2000 rod went through bottom of hull, 2001 engine filled with water. case and cylinders all called for, side bumpers and inserts sold. let me know what you guys need, best way to get ahold of me frazaoerik@gmail.com or 203297849620170512_070534.jpg20170512_070541.jpg20170512_070551.jpg20170512_070605.jpg
