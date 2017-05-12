pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 08:21 AM #1
    turboman412
    turboman412 is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Nov 2011
    Location
    CT
    Age
    30
    Posts
    294

    2000+2001 kawasaki ultra150 part out

    Parting out two ultra150's 2000 rod went through bottom of hull, 2001 engine filled with water. case and cylinders all called for, side bumpers and inserts sold. let me know what you guys need, best way to get ahold of me frazaoerik@gmail.com or 203297849620170512_070534.jpg20170512_070541.jpg20170512_070551.jpg20170512_070605.jpg
    Last edited by turboman412; Today at 08:35 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 