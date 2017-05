Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB 750sx westcoast intake grate #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2013 Location wichita, ks Age 27 Posts 76 WTB 750sx westcoast intake grate Looking for a westcoast or maybe another open 750sx intake grate for my pump conversion ski. I would imagine it sit low enough where a top loader wouldn't help much and may just slow the ski down, running a hooker 10/16 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules