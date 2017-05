Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 750sxi stock jetting and high/low speed settings #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location wa Age 22 Posts 7 1995 750sxi stock jetting and high/low speed settings My brother just picked up a 1995 750sxi and the thing wont idle or run smoothly. It has an additional cooling line going out the side so I am assuming at one time it had a pipe on it. It now has the stock pipe. Anyone know the stock jetting and high/low speed screw settings? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

