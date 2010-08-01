pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:43 PM #1
    ccommcomm
    86 JS 550 w/ 650 round body carb float bowl height?

    I cleaned my carb and messed up the float bowl height. It has the 650 carb on it. So I guess i need the 650 carb float bowl height. Or I need to figure out how to set it.
  Today, 12:06 AM #2
    PrickofMisery
    Re: 86 JS 550 w/ 650 round body carb float bowl height?

    Watercraft carbs do not have float bowls.
  Today, 12:19 AM #3
    Bilbo250
    Re: 86 JS 550 w/ 650 round body carb float bowl height?



    Carbs with floats have overflow drains to let excess fuel out. Where is it draining too?
