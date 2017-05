Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650 to 750 conversion help with flywheel and stator #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location utah Age 46 Posts 1 650 to 750 conversion help with flywheel and stator in the past I have seen instructions on how to grind some on the 750 and tap some new screws so I don't have to splice or rig any new wiring. using the orginal flywheel and stator from the jet mate. seems like I saw a step by step with pictures on jetskimechanic.com which seems to be no more can anyone help thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,951 Re: 650 to 750 conversion help with flywheel and stator Ask and thou shalt receive.



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=150640



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=202867 Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 10:19 PM . Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules