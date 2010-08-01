pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 08:44 PM #1
    jmcdowell
    jmcdowell is offline
    Frequent Poster jmcdowell's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Missouri
    Age
    41
    Posts
    177

    2001 XL800 carbs... I pulled them off.

    I pulled the carbs off my 01 XL 800...

    Soo.. I am starting to get a little worried that my problem isn't in the carbs. But I pulled them off now, so I am officially committed no matter what. The reason I am growing concerned is that I pulled the accelerator pump and aside from some whiteish corrosion build up (very little), it looks fine. Can't wait to pull the rest of the carbs apart. Hopefully I find some seriously destroyed internals. I know that sounds weird but if I find perfect internals. Then I likely have a different problem.


    It was a long time ago that I decided that it was the carbs. I seem to remember that the compression test was within expectations and not testing the power valves because I had recently installed new / updated ones when I refreshed the top of the motor.


    The ski was bogging when I would take off. I mean that really deep (buhhhh) and nearly die. I would have to bump the throttle rapidly to get it to take off and even then the performance was lackluster at best. But it did reach 55+ MPH and I think it would still pull a tube at the time. Sorry it's been like 2 years.

    Thoughts?

    Thanks in advance.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:11 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    26,951

    Re: 2001 XL800 carbs... I pulled them off.

    are the choke plates and shafts still in the carbs ?
    Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:34 PM #3
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,456

    Re: 2001 XL800 carbs... I pulled them off.

    The accel pump "looks fine" but does it work ? and are the nozzles clear ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. Grumpy Old Guy

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 