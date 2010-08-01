Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2001 XL800 carbs... I pulled them off. #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2010 Location Missouri Age 41 Posts 177 2001 XL800 carbs... I pulled them off. I pulled the carbs off my 01 XL 800...



Soo.. I am starting to get a little worried that my problem isn't in the carbs. But I pulled them off now, so I am officially committed no matter what. The reason I am growing concerned is that I pulled the accelerator pump and aside from some whiteish corrosion build up (very little), it looks fine. Can't wait to pull the rest of the carbs apart. Hopefully I find some seriously destroyed internals. I know that sounds weird but if I find perfect internals. Then I likely have a different problem.





It was a long time ago that I decided that it was the carbs. I seem to remember that the compression test was within expectations and not testing the power valves because I had recently installed new / updated ones when I refreshed the top of the motor.





The ski was bogging when I would take off. I mean that really deep (buhhhh) and nearly die. I would have to bump the throttle rapidly to get it to take off and even then the performance was lackluster at best. But it did reach 55+ MPH and I think it would still pull a tube at the time. Sorry it's been like 2 years.



Thoughts?



are the choke plates and shafts still in the carbs ?

The accel pump "looks fine" but does it work ? and are the nozzles clear ?

