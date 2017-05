Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: wtb kaw 650/750 carb #1 resident guru Join Date Dec 2007 Location dillon co. Age 53 Posts 1,093 wtb kaw 650/750 carb need a cheep 28 or 38 #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Elsinore Age 25 Posts 230 Re: wtb kaw 650/750 carb How much is cheap? I have both.





How much is cheap? I have both.

Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

I have a clean 28mm I took off 3 years ago from a running ski, with pump and hose.

